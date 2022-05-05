General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) will be having its state convention in Yankton on Saturday, May 7, at the Hillcrest Country Club, 2206 Mulberry St.
The 7 p.m. keynote address will be open to the public.
Speaker Alice Dendinger, a human resources (HR) consultant, coach and mediator for more than 40 years, will be speaking on “The Power of Resilience in Women.”
A popular speaker, Dendinger has engaged audiences on topics of cultural transformation, enhancing communication, as well as on human resources issues.
She is also one of the 10 children of former Yankton dentist Donald Dendinger and his wife, Edna. Donald Dendinger practiced dentistry in Yankton from 1946-1982.
Dendinger was inducted into the HR Southwest Conference Speaker Hall of Fame in 2014 and was named a Blazing Star by the Texas Women’s Chamber of Commerce.
All are welcome to attend. Coffee and are snacks available afterward in the bar.
