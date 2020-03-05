Former Commissioner Offers Zoning Proposals, Says County Must Act Fast

A former Yankton County commissioner is issuing a reminder to the current board that county voters elected them to make changes — and they want those changes accomplished sooner rather than later.
During Tuesday’s commission meeting, former Commissioner Bruce Jensen approached the board with a number of proposals for changes to the zoning ordinance, ranging from lot sizes and animal units (AU) allowed by CAFO class to setback distances.
“Why I picked these three out is simple to understand and they’ve got a lot of common sense,” he said.
The proposed changes tackle three major items:
1. Reduce the minimum lot size from 20 acres to two acres. Jensen stated that, since 2003, the most common variances applied for have been reductions in lot size and that most people requesting them are sons and daughters of rural agricultural residents who want to live in close proximity to the rest of their family.
2. Change Class E CAFOs to 100-999 AU (currently 300-999) and Class F to 50-99 AU (currently 1-299). Residents in an agricultural district would be able to have up to 49 animal units without any zoning permit.
3. Change the Section 519-5 setback from neighboring residences from 1,320 feet to 2,640 feet. Jensen said that he’s compared setbacks from 15 counties throughout the state that are similar to Yankton County and their setbacks tend to range from a quarter mile to a full mile.
Jensen said he’s been actively seeking the opinions of residents about these issues.
“I took a petition around and got quite a number of signatures,” he said. “People are real concerned about number three (the setbacks). And they say that 20 acres is ridiculous. And you guys can change that if you want.”
He said that if the County Commission won’t go through with changes, the residents are more than willing to bring them to the fore.
“If you don’t — I’m not threatening you — but it’ll go to election,” he said. “It’s up to you. Do you want to spend $10,000 for a special election? … People are really fed up, especially with number three. We’ve got to do something.”
Jensen said there’s far more than just the three items presented that need to be reviewed in the zoning ordinance as well.
“I wanted to get a committee together because there’s other things in the zoning ordinance that we need to go through and critique and change,” he said. “Now is the time to do it.”
He said that county residents want the process to move a bit faster.
“What I’ve heard when I went and got names, people are upset,” he said. “You’ve sat on this a long time not getting anything done with changes, and they want changes. We can’t get them here, we’ll get them voting.”
Commissioner Joseph Healy pointed out there is already work being done on the zoning ordinance and what needs to be changed.
“We’re currently working on changes to accessory structure size, which we started almost a year ago,” Healy said. “Now we’ve got a fully-staffed office and we’re moving forward with those changes shortly followed by cleanup issues within the ordinance that we’ve identified.”
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said that he wasn’t opposed to having a separate committee look into the proposed changes.
“I don’t see any harm in that,” Klimisch said. “If we don’t like the changes, we don’t have to consider them.”
He proposed a motion to form a committee of three people to study the potential changes. However, it failed 2-3. Commissioners Klimisch and Gary Swensen voted in favor while Healy, Don Kettering and Chairperson Cheri Loest voted against.
Loest said that this could be something for the Planning Commission, which is already actively working on zoning solutions.
“I feel this is better done through the Planning Commission creating their own subcommittees and certainly asking for volunteers from the public to do it,” Loest said.
Following the vote, Kettering asked if Jensen would be willing to get involved with setting up the discussion in the setting of the Planning Commission.
“I sure would,” Jensen said.
