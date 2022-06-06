Sentencing Delayed In Death Of Wagner Toddler

LAKE ANDES — A Wagner couple charged in the death of the woman’s 2-year-old son have had their sentencings rescheduled to July.
Leonard Sharpfish Jr. (also known as Leonard Walking Eagle) and Calarina Drapeaux have each pleaded guilty to one count of abuse/cruelty to a minor less than 7 years old.
The live-in boyfriend and girlfriend are charged in the death of Drapeaux’s toddler son, identified in court records as “T.T.,” at their Wagner residence. They entered their guilty pleas as part of a deal with prosecutors, who dropped other counts.
The abuse/cruelty charge, a Class 3 felony, carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
Both Sharpfish, 31, and Drapeaux, 27, were scheduled for sentencing Monday at the Charles Mix County Courthouse in Lake Andes. However, the proceedings were continued to next month.
Circuit Judge Bruce Anderson granted the delay at the request of a court services officer, according to court records. The official cited personal reasons for making the request.
Because Charles Mix County doesn’t have circuit court June 20, the sentencings were pushed into July.
Court records allege Sharpfish and Drapeaux each committed the offense of abuse of or cruelty “in that the defendant did abuse, expose, torture, torment or cruelly punish a minor, in a manner which does not constitute aggravated assault, and the victim is less than 7 years of age.”
Court records contain extensive details about the child’s death and the circumstances which allegedly led up to it. Sharpfish was living with Drapeaux and her four children, including T.T.
On Feb. 16, 2022, authorities were called to the Wagner hospital where Drapeaux had brought T.T. for care. The child was found with extensive bruising all over the body and a green substance coming out of his mouth. T.T. was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:01 a.m.
Autopsy reports of the toddler indicated broken bones and what appeared to be cigarette burn-type abrasions and numerous bruises in different stages of healing.
Using a search warrant, agents found the residence with poor living conditions, no heater running at the time and the home’s temperature at 47 degrees. The residence was infested with insects, and Sharpfish confirmed one of the children slept in an enclosed front porch.
Authorities found drug paraphernalia throughout the residence. One agent identified a rolled-up dollar bill with powdery substance inside it as a way to ingest illegal narcotics.
Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steven Cotton and Deputy State’s Attorney Craig Parkhurst are prosecuting the cases. The defense counsel consists of Avon attorney Brooke Swier Schloss for Drapeaux and Parkston attorney Keith Goehring for Sharpfish.
The rescheduled sentencings were the latest court proceedings surrounding the child’s death.
In a May 11 pre-trial proceeding, Anderson denied Swier Schloss’ motion to withdraw as Drapeaux’s defense counsel.
Swier Schloss said the request originated from Drapeaux.
“Calarina has indicated that she no longer wants our law office to assist her in this matter,” the defense lawyer said. “As such, circumstances have developed in the course of representation that have caused an irremediable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.”
In response, Anderson noted the court had ensured due and proper notice, and the defendant had received the opportunity to prepare for proceedings. Also, the court had ensured the defendant was aware of all legal, statutory and constitutional rights.
Taking those factors into consideration, the judge denied Swier Schloss’ request to withdraw as defense attorney.
Both Drapeaux and Sharpfish had initially pleaded not guilty to counts against them but later agreed to a plea deal for reduced charges.
In exchange for Drapeaux’s guilty plea, the prosecution dropped three counts of aggravated assault/domestic abuse, also a Class 3 felony.
The prosecution also dropped one count of unauthorized possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. The charge carried a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Anderson had previously agreed to the defense’s request for a bond reduction. The judge lowered the $30,000 bond to $10,000 and allowed cash or surety.
Subsequently, Drapeaux was able to post bond and was no longer in the Charles Mix County Jail in Lake Andes, Cotton said.
In earlier proceedings, Judge Donna Bucher had set the $30,000 bond and denied a defense request for a personal recognizance bond. The judge characterized Drapeaux as “a danger to the community.”
Cotton objected to the bond reduction request. He noted Drapeaux’s child was pronounced dead Feb. 16, 2022, with reports that the boy was very badly abused “to the point where no conscious adult could have lived in the same house and not been aware of the abuse.”
Further, Drapeaux was pregnant at the time of her arrest, and at the time of her urinalysis, the sample came back positive for drugs, the state’s attorney said. She also admitted narcotics use to law enforcement.
Drapeaux gave statements about several events that allegedly happened leading up to this incident, but they were later found not to be truthful, court papers said.
In return for Sharpfish’s guilty plea, the state dropped two drug charges against him.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.