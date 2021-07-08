Changes In Store For Yankton’s Stephen’s House

Some changes and expansions are coming to Stephen’s House in Yankton.
Stephen’s House is a faith-friendly non-profit organization that combines mentoring and programming to address the challenges men face as they transition from a chemical dependency treatment and the criminal justice system. Stephen’s House provides a Christian environment designed to teach men to be accountable and responsible for their life choices.
Over 20 years ago, Stephen’s House started with two guys in Pastor Jeff Mantz’s basement. From there, it’s progressed into what it is today: an independent non-profit organization led by a board of directors. In 2019 Stephen’s House received the Best of Yankton Award.
A couple of months ago, Jacob Wenzlaff accepted the position of full-time house manager. His duties include building collaborative relationships with Yankton residents, churches and organizations; serving as a spiritual mentor and encourager; facilitating Bible studies and support groups; and supporting a family-style experience for residents.
“We’ve been operating with volunteers until this year. Now we can double the occupancy and do more,” said Mantz, a founder of Stephen’s House. “We feel Jake Wenzlaff is an answer to prayer. He’s adapting well and connects with the guys. He can relate to them because he’s experienced it.”
Wenzlaff said he has struggled with substance abuse throughout most of his life. He needed help and went to Teen Challenge of the Dakotas in Brookings.
“There is where the Lord and the people at Teen Challenge helped me work through a lifetime of bad decisions and hurt,” Wenzlaff said.
He came back to Yankton from Teen Challenge in January and got involved with the Stephen’s House immediately.
“By the grace and mercy of God, I’ve been able to overcome those struggles,” Wenzlaff said. “Now, I dedicate my life to helping men who have similar issues to turn to God and the Stephen’s House for help. I believe that men who feel trapped into drug addiction need a safe place like the Stephen’s House to be successful.
“I want to say ‘thank you’ to our board, and our president, Jeff Mantz, and Mike Buse and all the other board members who have come alongside me in my journey of being a part of the Stephen’s House. I feel so very blessed to wake up every day and serve God and serve these men, and it wouldn’t be possible without the board. Thank you all,” Wenzlaff said.
Another change at Stephen’s House is updating their kitchen, creating a larger space where residents can comfortably gather for family-style meals and events. They are expanding into the garage so that the dining area will facilitate up to 15 people at a time.
“When you think about it, Jesus did a lot of teaching around a table. The Last Supper is a great example of that,” Mantz said.
Need information: Call 605-857-5753 or email jacobbeauross@gmail.com by mail at: Stephen’s House, 415 Linn St, Yankton SD 57078. The Stephen’s House ministry office number is 605-665-0210; email at info@stephenshouse.org.
Learn more about Stephen’s House and how to become involved in supporting the ministry at www.stephenshouse.org.
