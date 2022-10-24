Yankton Set Heat Record Sunday

In a case of autumn extremes, Yankton set its second temperature record in five days on Sunday — this time on the opposite end of the thermometer.
The official high temperature on Sunday reached 87 degrees, melting the old mark of 85 degrees set in 1899. It came just a few days after a record low reading of 18 was recorded on Oct. 18.
