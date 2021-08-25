PIERRE — The two subcommittees of the Marijuana Interim Study Committee will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Medical Marijuana Study Subcommittee will hold their third meeting of the 2021 Interim at 8:30 a.m. (CT). The group, which is chaired by Sen. Bryan Breitling, will receive working group reports and take public testimony. The agenda is available online: https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/220603.pdf.
The full Marijuana Interim Study Committee is scheduled to meet Oct. 27, 2021.
