Records: Suspect Attempted Suicide In Jail

TYNDALL — A Tabor man who injured himself while allegedly causing an August house explosion has attempted suicide in the Bon Homme County Jail, according to court records.
Joseph Thomas Hansen, 29, faces 11 charges related to the explosion, which allegedly involved pipe bombs and other devices.
He was scheduled to appear Tuesday in Bon Homme County Court at Tyndall. Defense attorney Luci Youngberg of Yankton had previously requested her client receive a psychiatric evaluation because he intended to plead guilty but mentally ill.
On Monday, Circuit Judge Cheryl Gering granted Youngberg’s request for an extension on the mental evaluation, scheduling another status hearing Jan. 11.
Hansen has attempted to commit suicide while in custody for the current charges, according to documents filed by Youngberg.
Three weeks after coming into custody at the Bon Homme County Jail, Sheriff Mark Maggs filed a petition for emergency commitment in order to get Hansen committed into a psychiatric facility, the attorney wrote.
Maggs’ petition was based upon Hansen’s suicide attempts while he was in the jail cell, she wrote.
“(Hansen) had a plan to break his neck by jumping off the top bunk because the family was selling the family farm. The psychiatric evaluation determined that Mr. Hansen suffered from unspecified schizophrenia spectrum, other psychotic disorder and that he appeared to be having paranoid and delusional thoughts at the time of his hospitalization,” Youngberg wrote.
“Further, he stated that he had been making pipe bombs because he planned to blow up his farm, stating that if he could not live there, then nobody should live there. He also endorsed hearing voices and whispers outside of his home at night. He was also hearing knocks on his doors.”
As part of scheduling the Jan. 11 status hearing, Gering ordered the release of Hansen’s records from the Human Services Center (HSC) and Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health Services (LCBHS), both in Yankton.
South Dakota law requires that mental health competence and mental illness examinations for criminal charges must be completed within 21 days of a court order. On Nov. 30, the court appointed Dr. Taryn Van Gilder-Pierce of Yankton to conduct the defense-requested evaluation.
Van Gilder-Pierce cannot complete her report until she receives the requested records from HSC and LCBHS, the judge noted. If Van Gilder-Pierce has not received the requested records from either facility by 10 a.m. Jan. 6, that facility’s administrator/executive director or medical records supervisor shall appear Jan. 11 before the court to show why the records have not been produced.
Besides the 11 charges against him, prosecutors are seeking habitual-offender status for Hansen because of two prior convictions. As such, he is subject to enhanced penalties as provided by state law.
His first conviction came January 2011 in Roberts County on a charge of selling, transporting or possessing a destructive device. As an 18-year-old, he served prison time for allegedly threatening to blow up Sisseton High School, which he was attending at the time.
In November 2020, he was convicted in Yankton County of unauthorized possession of a controlled drug or substance, Class I or II.
The August house explosion in Tabor rocked the Bon Homme County community of 400 residents with an explosion that shook up the neighborhood and resulted in Hansen’s hospitalization.
The Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the 100 block of East Chicago Street in Tabor. The caller reported hearing an explosion coming from the neighbor’s house and seeing a male lying in the driveway.
Law enforcement and emergency medical services responded to the scene, where Hansen was located unresponsive in the driveway with apparent thermal burns. He was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
Two FBI special agent bomb technicians assisted the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) bomb squad in neutralizing some of the devices, according to FBI spokesman Kevin Smith.
Hansen faces two counts of sale, transportation or possession of a destructive device and nine counts of unauthorized possession of substances with intent to make a destructive device.
The first two charges involve a pipe bomb, according to court documents. The Class 3 felony carries a maximum sentence on each count of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
The other nine charges involve capped pipes, cannon fuse, fireworks/energetic materials, piping and end caps, according to court documents. The Class 5 felony carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Hansen remains in the Bon Homme County Jail in Tyndall on $250,000 cash-only bond.
