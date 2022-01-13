LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced funds are now available to private non-profit organizations and governmental entities for transportation needs of elderly persons and persons with disabilities for whom mass transportation services are unavailable, insufficient or inappropriate.
Eligible applicants include private non-profit organizations incorporated within Nebraska and governmental entities. Governmental entities must certify that there are no non-profit agencies in the service area readily able to provide the service.
Applications will be accepted from qualified entities in the small urban and rural areas of the state.
The Federal Transit Administration’s Section 5310 program is a Federal Grant program that is managed by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The purpose of the program is to enhance the mobility of seniors and individuals with disabilities. Applications are restricted to operating projects, for driver wages and employer paid fringe benefits only. Allowable expenses are 100% reimbursable on a monthly basis.
Applications are due by Feb. 18, 2022.
Additional information and applications can be obtained at https://nebraskatransit.com/ or by contacting Lucinda Dowding, Federal Aid Administrator III at Lucinda.Dowding@nebraska.gov or 402-479-3127.
