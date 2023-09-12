Looking for a “Make a Difference” opportunity? Join the Southeast CASA Board of Directors in 2024.
Southeast CASA is looking for a few talented and caring volunteer board members to lead and strengthen its program of providing free advocacy services for abused and neglected children in this area. Southeast CASA is seeking adults from communities in Clay, Union, Turner, Bon Homme and Yankton counties who want to make a difference in the lives of local children in need.
