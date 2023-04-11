100 Years Ago
Thursday, April 12, 1923
• A two inch rise at the river this morning and a stiff current indicated a greater rise to follow. The gauge stood at 4.06, and Capt. Jos. Giesler decided to get into action at once. Accordingly the ferry boat, B.A. Douglass was put on the “ways” and with plenty of grease was all ready to slip into the water just as soon as the Missouri is able to float it.
• A small change has been made in the route for the Yankton-Gayville road along the upper route, or that following the Sunshine highway, according to plans at the courthouse. East of the Jim river bridge it has been decided to provide a direct crossing over the tracks of the Milwaukee railroad, rather than a dangerous angling crossing as had been planned.
75 Years Ago
Monday, April 12, 1948
• About 60 nurses from Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Madison, Vermillion, Yankton and surrounding territory attended a meeting of the Second District of the South Dakota Stat Nurses’ Association which was held Saturday at Sacred Heart hospital here. Mrs. Clara Ulberg, Sioux Falls, presided at the business session during which plans were made for sponsoring a “Nurse Career Week” program in this district, along with the other districts of the state, during next week, April 19-24. The Association is launching a concerted nurse recruitment drive this week in a serious endeavor to interest the public in nursing problems and to fill a need for more nurses.
• Yankton was named as the convention city for the annual meeting of the South Dakota Automobile association next fall at a session of the board of directors of the association held at Huron Sunday, it was announced today by local dealers attending the meeting.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, April 12, 1973
• Vermillion Mayor John Barstow was named to the Vermillion Distinguished Citizens Award Wednesday night at the annual banquet of the Vermillion Development Company. Barstow is the third to receive the award which was initiated by the development group to honor local men and women who have made outstanding contributions to the community.
• In a 17-minute session last night, the board of education of Yankton Independent School District approved contracts for administrators and teachers totaling more than $1.6 million for the 1973-74 school term.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, April 12, 1998
• No paper
