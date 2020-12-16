SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton woman convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine) has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
According to United States Attorney Ron Parsons, Morgan Rae Grant (a/k/a Morgan Ray Grant, a/k/a Sway), 41, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol. Grant received 120 months in federal prison, five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
Grant was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 3 and she pleaded guilty Sept. 22.
On Oct. 21, 2019, a vehicle Grant was driving in was stopped for illegal tint. A K-9 dog was brought in and alerted to the presence of drugs. Law enforcement then searched the vehicle and located more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and several items of paraphernalia.
This case was investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Nash prosecuted the case.
Grant was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
