PIERRE — The Executive Board for the Legislative Research Council will hold its sixth meeting of the 2021 interim on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. (CT) and Thursday, Nov. 18, at 8:30 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Executive Board, chaired by Rep. Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) with vice chair Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown), will receive reports from Interim Committees and the Technology Subcommittee; review the Judicial Opinion Report; and be presented with LRC Issue Memorandums regarding Continuous Appropriations and Public Funding for Infrastructure Projects.
The full agenda is available online: https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/222886.pdf.
