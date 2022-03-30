With the most recent COVID-19 surge waning, South Dakota’s number of active cases fell to their lowest level in almost eight months, according to Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
There were just 527 active cases posted, a drop of nearly 78% from last week. The last time it was this low was Aug. 4, which was the final weekly report before the DOH returned to posting daily updates.
There were 154 new infections reported in the state this past week, along with three new COVID-related deaths that raised the state toll to 2,883. None of the new fatalities were reported in the Yankton area.
Other statistics from Wednesday included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 43 (-21); new hospitalizations: 24;
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations — none;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 4.3% (-.6%);
• New Area S.D. Cases (9/net) — Charles Mix County, +2; Clay County, +3; Hutchinson County, +2; Turner County, +1; Union County, +2; Yankton County, -1.
• Area S.D. Active Cases — Bon Homme County, 19 (0 change from last week); Charles Mix County, 49 (-4); Clay County, 43 (+2); Douglas County, 6 (0); Hutchinson County, 24 (-1); Turner County, 18 (0); Union County, 29 (-2); Yankton County, 52 (-8).
Meanwhile, Yankton County was rated at low community spread this week, the first time it has reached that level since last summer. Bon Homme, Douglas, Turner and Union counties were also at low community spread, with Charles Mix and Hutchinson counties at moderate spread and Clay County at substantial spread.
The DOH also reported that South Dakota’s vaccination rate among those ages 5 and older has climbed to 72%.
