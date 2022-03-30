Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with intermittent snow showers around before midnight. Winds diminishing some overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%.