Auditor

The Nebraska State Auditor’s Office is located in the State Capitol. 

 Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Auditor’s Office, in a Thursday report, alleged that a Norfolk, Nebraska, school official provided falsified documents in efforts to obtain a grant that was no longer available.

The report alleges that Bill Robinson, associate superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, submitted a series of falsified documents this spring to the Nebraska Department of Education regarding a federal reimbursement grant for services at Little Panthers Preschool in Norfolk.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.