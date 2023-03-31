Local Task Force Takes Aim At Eating Disorders

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part one of a two-part series on the coordinated treatment of eating disorders being practiced in Yankton by a new multidisciplinary team of health care providers.
———
By Cora Van Olson
As with other roads to recovery, the path to health from an eating disorder is best traveled in company.
Recently, a group of local health care providers announced the formation of the Yankton eating disorder initiative, a group of providers banding together to coordinate care for those with eating disorders, to promote that care in the community and help train other interested providers.
Eating disorders include conditions like anorexia nervosa, where the patient stops eating, and bulimia, where patients binge but then vomit or use laxatives to avoid gaining weight. Those with eating disorders can appear skeletal or overweight, they can be male or female, young or adults.
Left untreated, an eating disorder can be fatal.
“We know from experience and from studies that coordinated care between the mental health portion, the physical portion, the eating portion and the exercise portion (of treatment) leads to better success in treating eating disorders,” Dr. Dawn Larson, a pediatrician at Yankton Medical Clinic (YMC), P.C., told the Press & Dakotan. “If that care is not coordinated, your failure rate is a little higher.”
Larson said she has been treating eating disorders in children for two decades in cooperation with Mary Sternhagen, a therapist at Yankton’s Heartland Psychological Services, and that the two have long envisioned assembling a team to address this disorder locally.
“We finally got it together, so it’s really awesome because that’s the way to treat eating disorders; that’s how I was trained in residency,” she said. “Inpatient units use the team approach.”
Yankton’s team includes Larson, Pediatrician Dr. Sara Pepper and Pediatrician and Internist Dr. Martha Holstein (both of YMC PC); Nicole Haberer, a registered dietitian with Avera Sacred Heart Hospital; Connie Casanova, a physical therapist at Avera Therapy; and Sternhagen.
“The group is made up, at this point, of (a few) pediatricians because we tend to see quite a few eating disorders in the kids,” Larson said, adding that Sternhagen’s practice is inundated with patients seeking treatment for eating disorders, many of them occurring with adults.
The group’s providers coordinate the various treatment components for the patient’s benefit and lasting recovery.
“My role (as dietician) is working with these clients for meal planning and working through obstacles and struggles that they’re having with their diet, their weight and setting goals for them,” Haberer told the Press & Dakotan. “(I’m) really trying to help them with not only starting to, usually, eat more, and more regularly, but also developing a better, healthier relationship with food.”
Typically, Haberer said her patients are very thin; they are restricting their food intake and have disordered thoughts about food.
“Sometimes (it’s) an over-desire to eat healthy, which usually leads into an eating disorder, because (patients) become obsessed with eating healthy, and then they’re afraid to eat anything because they don’t know if they can or can’t or if it’s good for them,” she said. “The struggle with social media is that there’s so many bad diets out there and everybody’s the expert. When you have someone who’s already concerned about what they’re eating and how much they’re eating, and they don’t really know where to turn, they can get very, very confused. That can very quickly lead to disordered eating and then a full-blown eating disorder.”
Athletes are particularly susceptible to eating disorders in that they tend to strive for perfection, Haberer said.
“They want to do the best they can do for their team, for their coaches, for the sport they love, and part of that is helping them to understand how to fuel properly,” she said. “When their calorie needs are already really, really high and then they’re afraid to eat certain things, they can become deficient very quickly.”
While the dietician helps patients develop a healthy relationship with food, physical therapy helps them build a healthy relationship with exercise, Casanova told the Press & Dakotan.
“My role (as the physical therapist) on the team is to help identify and educate on exercise dysfunction, if there is any, discuss appropriate levels and types of exercise and educate on why rest and recovery are important,” she said. “(I work) to determine a safe return to activity and maybe even return to a sport if that is the patient’s goal.”
Exercise dysfunction is common among those with eating disorders, she said, adding that addressing it is a necessary component of a successful recovery.
“The relapse rate is quite a bit higher when (patients) have exercise dysfunction, because they might start eating more, but they might roll that into also exercising more in trying to rid themselves of those calories,” she said. “We can talk about (exercise dysfunction) and if they’re having issues with that, we can help them identify it.”
Haberer and Casanova said they have both seen positive results with individuals who are seeing a variety of health professionals.
Casanova, who does outpatient therapy, only started working with eating disorder patients last fall. Typically, she said only inpatient physical therapists work with those patients.
The experience has been eye opening, said Casanova, who expressed surprise at discovering how important mental health treatment is for her patients’ successful recovery.
“The mental health aspect is just so big,” she said. “It’s not just that they are on diets. It is so much bigger than that for these individuals. You can’t just force someone to eat more food. It goes so much deeper than that.”
Also, it is important to understand that an eating disorder is not like pneumonia or a cold, but is more like diabetes, which is a lifelong illness, Larson said.
“You manage the disorder, but you’re not going to be cured from it. It’s not going to go away,” Larson said. “I have some former patients of mine that are now adults and have their own children that they bring to me as a pediatrician. We still talk about it. They’re like, ‘I still am a little insecure. I still have some of those issues with food, but I can manage it now.’ So, it carries on through their whole life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.