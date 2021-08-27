SD Special Olympics Cancels State Softball Tournament

After a recent surge in cases of COVID-19, safety concerns have once again been raised regarding safe participation in Special Olympics, according to Sheri Duke, the head of Yankton’s Special Olympics delegation.
“At this point, we are not having a state softball tournament Sept. 18-19 in Rapid City,” Duke told the Press & Dakotan. “We’re doing similarly to what we did for track season, and (are) having two area tournaments.”
With COVID concerns still high in the spring and early summer track season, athletes were masked and distanced for safety and heats included only athletes that practiced together in hopes of reducing cross contact between teams as much as possible.
Special Olympics ground to a halt early in the pandemic after an athlete at a regional Special Olympics basketball tournament in Fremont, Nebraska, was hospitalized and tested positive for COVID-19.
State and local officials asked attendees, volunteers, athletes and coaches who were at the event to self-quarantine. However, aware of the serious underlying conditions many of the athletes were living with, Special Olympics organizers shut down globally until they were convinced that effective safety precautions for COVID were in place.
Though athletes will see a return of some of those precautions, the good news is that the regional tournament set for Sioux Falls Saturday is still on, but masking is required, she said
“The spectators, volunteers, coaches, they’re all required to have masks,” Duke said. “Athletes will not have to wear a mask when they’re actively playing, but if they’re sitting in the dugout, they’ll be required.”
There is also now a COVID vaccination requirement that was handed down from the national level of Special Olympics that would have applied to athletes traveling to the South Dakota fall tournament and staying overnight in a hotel, she said.
Organizers had to weigh the benefits allowing only some athletes to play because of the travel factor, Duke said.
“That was (an) issue with some of us,” she said. “If they required them to all be vaccinated, some of our junior teams couldn’t participate because they are not even old enough to have the vaccine.”
How do you explain to those younger athletes that they can’t go because they can’t be vaccinated and it’s not their fault? Duke said.
“It was the travel and overnight stay that the national level was only letting vaccinated individuals do,” she said.
Also on the plus side, chances are good that the second regional tournament will be held in Sioux Falls on the same weekend that was scheduled for state, according to Duke.
“We’ll still be able to have the tournament this weekend, and then we’ll have another one,” she said. “They will get a chance to play twice. They just won’t get a chance to go (to Rapid City).
Though masks will be required, temperature checks and COVID screenings will not be conducted when athletes arrive, as was done for spring track, Duke noted.
“So this is our alternative, and I’m glad they went that route,” she said. “In the end, it’ll be a better thing.”
