The Yankton City Commission is set to hold a work session discussing the prospect of legal medicinal marijuana sales Monday prior to the board’s regular meeting.
During its regular meeting, the commission will discuss changes to the city’s kennel ordinance, the election board for the April municipal election and a bid award for the Spruce St. reconstruction project.
The City Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers at RTEC for the work session with the regular meeting following at 7 p.m. Seating is limited due to social distancing protocol.
Both meetings will be streamed on the city’s YouTube Live page.
