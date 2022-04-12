Decision 2022: Incumbents Dominate In Area Races

BY RANDY DOCKENDORF
In Tuesday’s city and unopposed for a two-year term. Running unopposed for council positions were Charles Gering for a two-year term in Ward I; Doug Uecker for a two-year term in Ward III; and Tabitha Schoenwald for a one-year term in Ward III.
• MENNO — In the school board election, voters decided two races for district-wide vacancies. The election drew 184 voters, according to Business Manager Dale Weiss.
In the race between newcomers, Tim Freier defeated Molly Huber 102-79 for a two-year term. Freier will replace incumbent Jill Haberman, who didn’t seek re-election.
In the other race, incumbents Barry Schmidt and Brent Rames won re-election to two three-year seats with 142 and 113 votes, respectively. The third candidate, Kathleen Wollmann, finished with 73 votes.
Had Wollmann won a seat, she would have faced a decision on whether to serve in office, Weiss said.
After Wollmann had filed to run for the school board, she accepted a two-year teacher contract with the district. She could not work for the district and serve on the school board at the same time. If she had won one of the school board seats and declined it, the board would have chosen someone for a one-year appointment to fill the open seat.
• SCOTLAND — No city election will be held, but a vacancy remains. Petitions were turned in by Dennis Bietz in Ward I and Randy Abbink in Ward III. No candidates ran in Ward II, so a council person will be appointed.
• SPRINGFIELD — In the city election, voters decided two alderman races.
In Ward II, Katelyn Burch defeated Gary Petrik 31-7 for a two-year term. Burch replaces Jim Garness, who did not seek re-election.
In Ward III, Greg Walpole emerged from a three-candidate field to claim the two-year term. He finished with 45 votes, followed by Will Paulson and Kim Merchant with 24 and 16 votes, respectively.
Gary Loukota was representing Ward III and chose to run for the available one-year term. Merchant was completing a one-year appointment and decided to run for the two-year term.
In the mayor’s race, Scott Kostal ran unopposed for a two-year term. Running unopposed for council positions were Steve Mueller for a two-year term in Ward I, Stuart Cvrk for a one-year term in Ward II and Loukota for a one-year term in Ward III.
• TYNDALL — In the city election’s one race, incumbent Rod Skorpik defeated challenger Michael Cuka 46-42 for a two-year term in Ward I. The 88 votes represented a 40.18% voter turnout, according to City Finance Officer Cathy Cuka.
Running unopposed are Kevin Stepka for a two-year term in Ward II and Larry Chester for a two-year term in Ward III.
• UTICA — In the lone race, incumbent Joyce Diede defeated challenger Richard “Ric” Barrick 17-9 for a three-year term on town’s board of trustees, according to Finance Officer Teresa Holland.
