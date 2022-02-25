A Double Serving Of Local History On The Menu

Three brothers with strong family ties to the area — and driven by a love of friends, family and community — have purchased two local, legendary eateries.
In December, Nick, Tom and Jim Slattery bought Whimp’s Place in Burbank, and this week, they purchased Toby’s Lounge in Meckling.
Family connections to both locations were a big factor in the decision to buy.
For himself and his brothers, Jim Slattery said Whimp’s and Toby’s both hold great personal and familial significance.
“My mother, Jane (Sealey) Slattery, all of my aunts and uncles from my mother’s side, and both my grandpa, John Sealey, and grandma, Agnes Sealey, worked here in some capacity,” Jim told the Press & Dakotan. “The Meckling community is where they all belong. Toby’s is the hub of the Meckling community.”
There is also a multi-generational connection with the family of Stanley “Toby” Larson, who, with his wife Dolly, opened Toby’s Lounge in Meckling in 1971.
“From the beginning, from the very first day, at least one of our family members has worked at Toby’s,” Jim said. He then gestured toward a large mirror. “That crack on the mirror over the bar came from my uncle, Mike Sealey, as he was loading beer before they even opened. … They never fixed it.”
Jim’s wife, Carmen Slattery, also grew up in the Meckling area and got her first job at Toby’s as a cook, he said.
Tom Slattery, who also owns JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars in Sioux Falls, started working for Toby after his freshman year at the University of South Dakota (USD).
“I got a call from Toby, and he said, ‘I hear you want to be a bartender,’” Tom Slattery told the Press & Dakotan. “I said, ‘I’m not 21 yet.’ he said, ‘I don’t care. Get your butt up here. I need somebody to help.’”
In 1991, Tom said he poured his first drink at Toby’s. Ultimately, he worked there for more than three years.
“Toby taught me a lot,” he said. “It probably was the three most important years of my life because it told me that this is what I wanted to do for a living.”
After Tom graduated from USD, he moved to Sioux Falls and worked for Theo’s Restaurant. In 1998, he helped open JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars, which he purchased outright in 2011, he said.
“So, from 31 years ago, we have come full circle,” Tom said. “We are taking the experience I gained and bringing it back to folks here but maintaining that which has built this business for the last 51 years.”
It’s the same with Whimp’s, he said, and that place has been here since 1967 — even longer than Toby’s Lounge.
“My father and my uncle and my three aunts from the Slattery side of the family grew up with the (Radigan family),” Jim said, adding that the Radigans operated Whimp’s for the last 40 years.
Those close friendships continued after the Radigans bought Whimp’s. When Whimp’s came up for sale, buying it was a no-brainer, Jim said.
The decision to purchase Toby’s Lounge was made just as easily, Nick Slattery said, though the transfer of property was teary-eyed and emotional for all involved.
The purchasing entity is called “Jane’s Boys, LLC” after their mother, Jane Slattery, who died last July. The brothers decided to bring her legacy home by doing something together that extended to the communities she loved, he said.
“The acquisitions themselves wouldn’t mean much to my mother,” Jim said. “What we want to do is to take family legacies and create what we want, based on what she taught us.”
People come first, philanthropy, good works and community involvement, Tom added.
“We are going to take these to the utmost,” Jim said. “It’s a passion.”
