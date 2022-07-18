HURON — The James River Water Development District Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Best Western Kelly Inn, 1607 S.D. Highway 50 in Yankton.
Items on the agenda include:
• Public comment on items not on the agenda;
• Director 8 appointment;
• Funding request from US Fish & Wildlife Service for rangeland management practices;
• Funding request from Ducks Unlimited to restore wetlands in Brown County;
• Funding request from Foster Township for engineering and bank stabilization to replace a water structure in Beadle County;
• Funding request from a landowner in Yankton County to repair a dam in Odessa Township;
• Funding request from a landowner in Yankton County to repair a dam in Central Township;
• Update on the South Central Watershed Project;
• Update on the South Central Water Quality Monitoring Project;
• District update from Staff, Directors and chairman;
• Update from the Budget Committee on the preliminary 2023 budget;
• Set the 2023 budget hearing;
• Any other business that may come before the board.
