South Dakota reported four new COVID-19 deaths in Saturday’s daily update. One of the deaths occurred in Union County.
The other deaths included two in Pennington County and one in Brookings County.
The state recorded 103 new positive tests, raising its total to 8,867.
Union County, which now has reported four deaths, recorded four more positive tests, giving it 195 overall and 23 in the last seven days.
Also locally, Clay County reported one new case, its 114th. It also reported one new recovery (102).
Yankton County’s case total remained at 101, with one new recovery reported (89). There are currently 10 active cases.
Other South Dakota statistics included:
• Active Cases — 913 (+40)
• Recoveries — 7,820 (+59)
• Hospitalizations — 832 ever hospitalized (+8); 36 currently hospitalized (+5)
• Total Tests — 104,065 (+1,194)
In Nebraska, 445 new positive tests were reported late Friday, the biggest one-day spike the state has recorded since May 16. Approximately 4,300 tests were processed.
Knox County reported one of those new positive tests, its 30th overall.
The state now has 26,211 known cases with 332 deaths.
Total hospitalizations stood at 1,622, with 152 currently hospitalized.
Recoveries stood at 19,172.
