100 Years Ago
Friday, August 6, 1920
• About twenty tourists’ cars took advantage of the rest privileges of the city park overnight.
• The prospect of a city water supply from the Missouri river without the need of settling tanks was laid before the City Commission and a group of citizens this morning by John Lyle Harrington, engineer of the Meridian Highway bridge.
75 Years Ago
Monday, August 6, 1945
• Yankton’s population for 1945 will go into the official record at Pierre as 6,640, or 158 short of the 6,798 which was shown in the federal census of 1940.
• Eleven Yankton Boy Scouts concluded a summer outing at the Boy Scout camp on Lake Shetak, Minn., returning home last evening with Richard Hanger, Scout leader and chaperone.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, August 6, 1970
• Dr. John F. Povey, a specialist in African literature and in the teaching of English as a second language is the present guest lecturer at the African Studies Institute in progress on the campus of Mount Marty College.
• “Uptight? Unwind in Nebraska!” That’s the newest slogan to attract people and business to the Cornhusker state.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, August 6, 1995
• No paper
