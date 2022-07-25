Watertown Man Arrested In Yankton For Attempted Murder

A Watertown man was arrested in Yankton for attempted murder Friday following an unspecified incident.
According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department Monday, Collin P. Franzky was arrested by the YPD in conjunction with the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office for attempted first-degree murder; possession of a weapon with intent to commit a felony; commission of a felony while armed; obstructing a police officer; and Resisting Arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.