HOT SPRINGS — Celebrating the Diamond Anniversary of the Miss South Dakota competition, twenty young women from across the state will compete June 2-4 for nearly $48,000 in scholarships and the role of Miss South Dakota.
The new Miss South Dakota will take home at least $8,000 in scholarship money and will represent South Dakota at the Miss America Competition. Dozens of former Miss South Dakotas are expected to attend for the celebration.
The preliminary competitions will be 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2, and 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, with a gala celebration Friday evening in honor of the anniversary. The Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen competition will be held in conjunction with the Miss competition Thursday evening and Friday afternoon, with the new Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen being crowned at the conclusion of Friday afternoon’s event. The final competition, crowning our 75th Miss South Dakota, will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. All competitions are at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center, on the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings. The competition finals on Saturday will also be available on livestream. Ticket information for in-person events as well as the livestream available at https://www.misssd.org/miss-south-dakota-competition.
The pageant will feature Kaitlin O’Neill of Groton, Miss South Dakota 2021. Kaitlin represented South Dakota at the 100th Anniversary Miss America Competition in December 2021 at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. She spent the year advocating for her social impact initiative, “Healthy Mind, Healthy Body, Healthy You” – focused on helping others to balance their mental, physical, and emotional health.
The candidates will be judged on a private interview with the judges (35%), talent (35%), evening wear/red carpet (15%) and on-stage interview/social impact pitch (15%).
More information is available at misssd.org.
