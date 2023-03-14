Dual Positions Not New In SD

Yankton city commissioners, past and present, have largely had full-time jobs while serving in their positions.
Brian Hunhoff, one of six candidates in this year’s race for three open spots on the City Commission, is no exception. However, there is one major difference between his job and those of other candidates — his full-time “job” as Yankton County Register of Deeds is an elected position. Should he win in the April 11 municipal election, Hunhoff would hold concurrent elected positions.
However, holding concurrent positions in the state isn’t unheard of, according to Rachel Soulek, director of the Division of Elections with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.
“It depends on the positions,” she said. “There are some counties that have combined positions like the county auditor and treasurer. Also, depending on the size and proximity, some counties share positions.”
However, at some levels, the state has strict prohibitions against running for concurrent positions.
“No person’s name may appear on the primary election ballot as a candidate for nomination to more than one public office in the same election, except that a person may be the candidate for any public office and the office of president of the United States, vice president of the United States, director of a water development district or director of a consumer power district,” South Dakota Codified Law 12-6-3 reads. “A candidate for any such office is not prohibited from seeking election to one or more party offices as may be provided in chapter 12-5. If a candidate secures a nomination at a state party convention, the candidate shall withdraw as a candidate from one of the offices and submit the withdrawal to the secretary of state on or before the date on which the secretary of state receives the state party certification.”
The South Dakota Municipal League’s website has a full page discussing when concurrent elected positions are appropriate and when they are incompatible.
Several examples are presented of compatible positions including:
• mayor and state’s attorney;
• office of mayor and member of the board of county commissioners;
• mayor and state senator;
• office of register of deeds and mayor;
• city council and county commission.
Examples of incompatible offices include:
• county judge and city attorney;
• county justice of the peace and municipal chief of police;
• legislator and school board member.
Hunhoff told the Press & Dakotan that he intends to continue serving as Register of Deeds if he is elected to the City Commission next month.
“Like most other city commissioners, I would also have a full-time job,” he said. “Balancing that responsibility with a part-time role as city commissioner comes down to basic time management skills.”
He added that he did his research prior to throwing his hat in the ring for the City Commission.
“Some may question if one person should hold two local elected positions concurrently,” he said. “It’s a fair question and, ultimately, Yankton voters will answer that on April 11. However, I did look into the legality of this before going out and gathering 90 signatures on petitions to get on the city commission ballot. I learned it is perfectly legal for one person to serve as Register of Deeds and on the City Commission at the same time.”
The municipal election is set for April 11. Absentee voting begins March 27.
