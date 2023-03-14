Dual Positions Not New In SD
Adobe Stock

Yankton city commissioners, past and present, have largely had full-time jobs while serving in their positions.

Brian Hunhoff, one of six candidates in this year’s race for three open spots on the City Commission, is no exception. However, there is one major difference between his job and those of other candidates — his full-time “job” as Yankton County Register of Deeds is an elected position. Should he win in the April 11 municipal election, Hunhoff would hold concurrent elected positions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.