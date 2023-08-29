Saturday, Sept. 2, is the Friends of the Yankton Community Library Labor Day book sale. Browse a great selection of gently used books, puzzles, and board games for all ages on the library lawn from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Hardcovers are $1, paperbacks are 50 cents and puzzles and games are $3.
All proceeds from the book sales go to Friends of the Yankton Community Library, who work to enhance the activities and goals of the Yankton Community Library.
