SD School Closure Extended Another Week

In response to the COVID-19 situation, all K-12 school districts in South Dakota will remain closed for an additional week, Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday.
The extension across the Rushmore State covers the week of March 23-27.
Noem made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Sioux Falls. The public schools were already closed this week, and private schools were asked to follow suit.
The Yankton School District and Sacred Heart Schools are not holding classes, school-related activities or allowing use of school facilities.
“Schools will stay out next week as well,” Noem said at the press conference. “We will not be holding school next week in the state of South Dakota to give ourselves a little bit more time to develop more testing and lab capability.”
State officials are working with health care providers in monitoring the development of the coronavirus across the state, Noem said. The process includes caring for individuals who want to be tested or if they test positive, she added.
South Dakota has recorded one new case in the last 24 hours, a female age 50-59 in Minnehaha County (Sioux Falls area). The new case brings the state’s total to 11.
“All individuals who have tested positive are at home, resting and healing up,” the governor said. “That’s good news for the state. We’re in a good spot today, but we’ll continue to be diligent.”
Citing COVID-19 concerns, South Dakota’s six public universities will temporarily move to online classes March 23 with on-campus, in-person classes scheduled to resume April 6.
The South Dakota Board of Regents announced the decision Monday afternoon. Last week, the board extended spring break at the six schools through this Friday (March 20).
The six affected institutions include the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota State University in Brookings, Dakota State University in Madison, Northern State University in Aberdeen, the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City and Black Hills State University in Spearfish.
Private colleges and universities, including Mount Marty College, are also responding to COVID-19. MMC maintains its main campus in Yankton with other sites in Watertown and Sioux Falls.
MMC started delivering classes remotely March 16 at all campus locations for a minimum of two weeks. All campus offices, buildings and services will remain open.
Students, faculty, and staff have been advised internally as to policies, procedures, and recommendations for continuance of operations.
The Holy Mass celebrations are now unavailable to the public, and the upcoming play “I Hate Hamlet” has been postponed.
Sacred Heart Monastery will be closed to visitors until further notice.
During Tuesday’s press conference, Noem was joined by officials from Sanford Health and the Avera Health systems, along with South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon.
The press conference covered a number of subjects. The participants fielded questions on setting up resources for testing and results, along with the importance of social distancing.
Noem spoke by conference call with South Dakota legislators Monday night and met with her cabinet members Tuesday morning. She informed the state lawmakers that the remaining “Veto Day” of the session may include a suspension of the rules to address issues related to COVID-19.
According to The Associated Press, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
South Dakota has not recorded a community spread of the virus, which refers to an unknown spread or source, Noem said. In that regard, the state stands in a better situation than some of its neighbors, she said.
“We recognize this virus will ripple its effect across the state, and we want to be prepared and to make sure our resources are in the right place, whatever comes in our direction,” the governor said.
“Thanks to all the medical experts who are helping the state make good decisions so we are prepared in the coming weeks for whatever direction the spread may go.”
