100 Years Ago
Saturday, September 30, 1922
• The caisson for Pier 8 of the Meridian Highway Bridge across the Missouri River here was down within three feet of its final resting place today. Monday noon should see it clear down, it was said today at the bridge offices.
• Visitors are numerous these days at the scene of operations on the Nebraska bottom opposite Yankton, where the immense grade approach of the Meridian Highway bridge is being built. Day and night the sound of the suction pump engines is heard through the city, and day and night the big teams keep up their work. The graders are covering up the sand grade with a heavy layer of black dirt, which will hold it in place.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 30, 1947
• Fire which broke out in a bin near the roof of a feed mill at the Yaggie Mills here late Monday afternoon quickly turned the entire mill into a blazing oven and within an hour and a half the entire building was a mass of charred wreckage, leaving Yankton with its most costly fire in history. Frank Yaggie, owner of the business, told Fire Chief Cecil S. Bauer that the fire loss would be in excess of $50,000 and that not all of it would be covered by insurance.
• People of Yankton who flocked to the scene of yesterday’s spectacular fire were reminded of Midwest Farmer Day crowds when they became involved in the traffic which jammed every street leading to the Yaggie Mills. Police and traffic officers were busy trying to protect the fire hose from auto traffic. Although the blaze got underway just at most folks’ meal-time, it is estimated that several thousand people visited the scene of the disaster during the early evening hours.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, September 30, 1972
• Richard “The Pennsylvania Kid” Wilson was passing through Yankton yesterday and stopped off at Country Lanes for a snack before continuing his nonchalant journey to, what else, Hobo Day at SDSU in Brookings Oct. 14. The 64-year-old “Knight of the Road” has spent the last couple of weeks in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area and traveled through Sioux City on his way to Yankton.
• Miss Denise Mosley, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ezekiel Mosley, Sr., of Atlanta, Ga., was crowned this morning as the 53rd Miss Pioneer to reign over the Yankton College Homecoming festivities. Miss Mosley, a senior majoring in medical technology, was selected by a campus wide ballot of her fellow students.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 30, 1997
• It promises to be a much different scene when the annual paddlefish snagging season opens at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Gone will be the “circus-like” atmosphere that had accompanied the short two-day season of years past. This is due to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Park’s (GF&P) new system that now requires interested anglers to apply for one of 1,000 tags, said GF&P Fisheries Expert Cliff Stone.
• A store in Virginia mixed ingredients from several suppliers and there is no proof that the contaminated ground beef in a case there came from a meatpacking plant in Norfolk, Neb., BeefAmerica officials said Monday.
