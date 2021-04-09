100 Years Ago
Sunday, April 10, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 10, 1946
• A large gathering of high school musicians is expected here in two days when District No. 1 of the South Dakota High School Music Association will hold its first contest since the beginning of the war years. Contestants from 23 towns, representing seven counties, will enter the competition.
• A day-by-day schedule was announced here today by Fire Chief Cecil Bauer, chairman of the clean-up campaign. Reports from Yankton businesses and families show more interest in this spring’s clean-up than ever before, and those in charge of the campaign expect lasting, worthwhile results.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, April 10, 1971
• Southern State College in Springfield is planning their tenth annual open house from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9:30 p.m. Parents and area residents can observe typing and business machine laboratories in action and view student demonstrations in physics, biology, tennis, social dancing and tumbling.
• The South Dakota Environmental Council at Vermillion endorsed the state Game, Fish and Parks Department “Acres for Wildlife” program. Connie Cotton, president of the group, said the program would allow natural growth on idle areas such as roadside ditches, small woodlots, pond borders and other small areas difficult to cultivate.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 10, 1996
• Yankton city and Yankton School District voters turned out in a small force to re-elect their incumbent candidates. Bruce Jensen received the most votes, so according to fellow city commissioner Duke Ellingson, it was up to Jensen to pay for the pie when the three commissioners celebrated their victories at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant.
• Patricia Mickow-James, who coached the Mount Marty volleyball team to a 122-112 record from 1988-1994, has returned to take the helm of the Lancer volleyball program. Mickow-James left Mount Marty in 1994 for a volleyball and softball coaching position at St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minn.
