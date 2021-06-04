Sioux Falls — High temperatures are in the forecast in South Dakota and NorthWestern Energy reminds customers there are ways to manage energy use during the heat.
“With schools out for summer vacation and many people continuing to work remotely, South Dakotans may have more people spending more time at home this time of year,” said Community Relations Manager Tom Glanzer. “There are several things you can do to reduce your energy use and those actions can added up and result in savings on your energy bill.”
• If you use air conditioning, keep the thermostat set at the highest temperature that is comfortable. Install a programmable thermostat to adjust the temperature during hours no one is home and at night.
• Keep drapes and blinds on windows closed.
• Limit the use of the oven and stove and prepare meals on the grill outside if possible.
• Check you hot water heater’s temperature to make sure it is safe and efficient — 120 degrees is plenty.
• Clean your dryer’s vent once a month so that it operates efficiently.
Find resources for energy efficiency projects and energy assistance at https://www.northwesternenergy.com/save-energy-money/residential-services/residential-services-south-dakota .
