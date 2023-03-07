Cramer-Kenyon Heritage-Home’s first murder mystery in 2023 is Saturday, March 18, at 500 Pine St., Yankton. The butler will meet guests at the door at 6 p.m. and announce their arrival to the Cramers and other guests in the front parlor.
Come dressed like it’s 1893. Become a character in this mystery which includes tidbits about the Irish. Enjoy canapés and adult libations in the front parlor; an Irish beef dinner in the dining room. Then solve a murder before dessert.
