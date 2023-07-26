For the South Dakota State “A” Legion baseball tournament in Yankton, the heat is on.
The eight teams aren’t just battling each other. They’re also facing a common foe — excessive heat and tropical humidity — during the five-day run that ends Saturday at Riverside Field.
The National Weather Service outlook calls for a heat index of 105 degrees today (Thursday). The Yankton region has also been placed under a heat advisory from 2-8 p.m.
As a result, the American Legion officials and coaches agreed to reschedule today’s games. The contests now consist of a single game at 10 a.m. and another session with games at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Jason Nelson, president of the Yankton Baseball Association, suggested changing the schedule to avoid the midday heat.
“When I came to the park, I talked to one of the Legion (representatives) and put a bug in his ear, that it’s going to get really hot (Thursday) and changing the schedule is something we might want to look at,” Nelson said.
“We’re down to three games (each day), so we could move one up and two back. The coaches and Legion officials agreed it was what they wanted to do.”
At this point, the change only occurs today, with the regular schedule resuming for Friday and Saturday, Nelson said.
The two-hour shift in each direction should make a marked difference, he said.
“The first game was going to be noon, then 2:30 and 7:30,” he said. “The 2:30 game was the one we were really worried about because things really heat up then,” he said.
Yankton coach Drew Lawrence, whose team both hosts and competes in the five-day tourney, applauded the Legion’s decision.
“I think it was really good that the commissioners did it. It was the right move. Now, we have the games in the morning and evening,” he said. “It’s good for the teams, but it’s also good we stay off the turf for the hottest part of the day. It doesn’t really change anything in terms of our preparation because we play Thursday at either 5 or 7:30.”
In terms of dealing with the heat, the Yankton team has benefited from playing the final game both Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Lawrence said.
“Playing the final games of the day has been great. At the beginning part of our game (Tuesday) night, it was still hot,” he said. “But when we got into the third inning, the players weren’t even thinking about it anymore. The sun had gone down, and it was more tolerable.”
Lawrence wants his team to keep playing in the nightcap as long as possible.
“We definitely want to keep playing the last game,” he said. “We’re not only not dealing as much with the heat but also because it means we’re winning games that takes us deeper toward the championship.”
CREATIVE SOLUTIONS
As part of beating the heat, the Legion tournament has taken advantage of Mount Marty University’s indoor facilities, Lawrence said.
“Luckily for the state tournament, the players can take hitting (practice) inside Mount Marty’s field house,” he said. “When you have hitting inside, you don’t have to worry about (spending additional time in) the heat and can focus on the game, which is a huge advantage.”
At Riverside Field, steps have been taken to keep everyone hydrated, according to tournament worker Peyton Mueller.
A business has donated water for the dugouts and the announcer’s booth, he said. “They’re making sure everyone is safe and keeping people out of danger (from heat incidents) as much as possible,” he said.
Players and coaches can take two major steps to avoid heat issues, Mueller said.
“The big thing is staying hydrated,” he said. “And, when you’re not playing, stay in the shade of the dugout as much as possible. You don’t need to sit down and be quiet. You can still stand up, yell and support your team — you just need to protect yourself.”
Nelson, the MMU assistant athletic director, holds an athletic training background. In planning for the tournament, he anticipated all the possible issues that could arise, particularly as the weather outlook called for extreme temperatures and high humidity.
“A lot of the athletes don’t drink enough water in the first place, so they start out dehydrated,” he said. “We also watch out for others, including fans. Some people (cramp up). And we watch them for any signs like nausea, light-headedness, those types of things.”
Nelson shows a particular interest in those who can’t take a break from the sun.
“It particularly affects the catcher and umpire behind the plate with all that gear,” he said. “They don’t get a lot of breeze, and when you get on that turf, it really heats up.”
The State “A” tournament schedule benefits umpires, Lawrence said.
“No umpires work back-to-back games, and they work just one game a day,” he said. “It’s also a good thing for the teams to play only one game a day, with the possibility of two games on the last day.”
The fans have done a good job staying hydrated, with many staying only two hours to see their team and then leaving the stadium, Nelson said.
“We were actually in this situation at Mount Marty’s first football game,” he said. “We actually had more fans than players who needed to cool off because Crane-Youngworth (Stadium) was so hot.”
MORE MOVES
Riverside Field contains an AED (automated external defibrillator), and plans have been made for first aid and emergency calls, Nelson said.
Besides providing water for drinking, Nelson borrowed misting fans from Mount Marty and the Yankton School District. “We put them right in the dugouts, so they can keep them running the whole time, deciding if they want just the fan or the mist, too,” he said.
In addition, Riverside Field contains open spaces in the outfield that allow for more breeze to circulate on the diamond and in the stands, Nelson said.
“The outfield sponsor signs were taken down. We were also going to replace some of the trees that died, but new ones didn’t get put up right away,” he said. “People could look out and see the (Missouri) river, and were saying, ‘Ooh, that looks good.’ We had more and more people liking it, so we left it. When you look out, you can’t beat it.”
The Yankton team has become acclimated to the heat during the course of the season, but the river breeze provided relief during Tuesday’s opening-round game, Lawrence said.
“It would have been nice to have last week’s temperatures, but by the end of July, you get used to the heat,” he said. “But when we got the breeze (Tuesday night) coming off the river, it helped a ton.”
MAKING MEMORIES
Lawrence has developed a tournament regimen for his team, which helps deal with the heat.
“The last two days, we were up early and came to the morning game, which helped keep them alert. But we didn’t stay too long, so we weren’t affected by the heat,” he said.
“We ate lunch and came up with team activities through the day. Earlier this week, we did team dinners at parents’ houses. We want to give our players a state tournament experience while also keeping the home field advantage and sleeping in your own bed.”
At the tournament site, much of the heavy work has been completed ahead of time, which reduces the stress and amount of time spent in this week’s heat.
Riverside Field remains well maintained, which means the field crew spends less time in the heat grooming the diamond between games, Mueller said.
“They put in a lot of work, starting last fall, with the renovation,” he said. “Last week, they were still touching up things to showcase our field and our town. As someone who has played in state tournaments, I can say, that kind of work (on a diamond) makes such a difference.”
While the heat provides challenges, Nelson encourages fans to attend games.
“We had standing room only the first night for our game. The rest of the week, we’re going to have some really good baseball,” he said. “We have a number of really great players in the tournament. If you have never come to the state tournament before, we encourage you to come out because it’s something to witness.”
Mueller pointed to the Yankton fans as a huge home field advantage. He pointed to the roar from the stands during an outstanding play.
“(Yankton player) Drew Ryken said it was one of the largest crowds he had seen, and he had never heard it so loud for one of his games here,” he said. “Those kinds of things don’t happen when fans stay home. When you get that energy and momentum, a lot of things happen.”
Lawrence predicts this week’s heat will be just part of the state tournament memories for his players.
“When you’re in the moment, you’re thinking about all the things that need to be done,” he said. “But when it’s done, you realize how much of an exciting opportunity it was. I think, in 15 years, they’ll remember this baseball tournament at the top of their list. It will be something they will treasure for the rest of their lives.”
