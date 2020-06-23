South Dakota reported two new deaths and Nebraska saw five new deaths in the latest COVID-19 updates from the two states.
Meanwhile, Clay County (county seat: Vermillion) reported four new positive tests Tuesday to bring its number of known cases to 77.
South Dakota’s deaths occurred in Minnehaha (Sioux Falls) and Pennington (Rapid City) counties. They bring the state’s toll to 83 deaths related to COVID-19, according to Tuesday’s daily report.
In the area, Clay County’s new cases come after several days of no new positive tests. The county also had two new recoveries (59 overall) and has 18 cases currently active.
Yankton County saw no new cases for the first time in a week; in fact, the number was edited down by one to 68, which usually indicates a positive test being reassigned to another county after further investigation. Yankton County saw one new recovery (55) and now has 13 active cases.
Also, Charles Mix County (Lake Andes) reported no new cases for the first time since June 16. However, another hospitalization was reported, giving the county 20 total hospitalizations during the pandemic. The county currently has 26 active cases.
Other South Dakota statistics for Tuesday included:
• Total Positive Tests — 6,353 (+27)
• Active Cases — 773 (-35)
• Total Tests — 74,016 (+990)
• Hospitalizations — 624 ever hospitalized (+8); 85 currently hospitalized (-3)
• Recoveries — 5,497 (+60)
In Nebraska, the five new deaths reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Monday give the state a total of 249.
Cedar County (Hartington) reported one new positive test, its 10th, and Dixon County (Ponca) also reported one new case, its 44th.
Overall, Nebraska recorded 147 new positive tests as of late Monday, giving the state 17,957 known cases to date. There were 2,136 new tests processed to raise the state’s total to 158,827.
Recoveries across the state rose to 11,980 (+415).
There are 135 people currently hospitalized in Nebraska (-6). The total number ever hospitalized is 1,234.
