COVID Update For April 11: South Dakota Known Cases Rise To 636

The number of known COVID-19 cases in South Dakota climbed to 636 Saturday, an increase of 90 from Friday’s report.
Once again, most of the new cases (86) were reported from Minnehaha County, which rose to 438 Saturday.
According to the state website, Yankton County saw another positive test, bringing the number of known cases to 20.
The number of recovered cased climbed to 289, while the total of number people hospitalized rose to 33.
Yankton County’s recovered cases remains at 12.
Area county positive tests, with the number recovered, includes: Bon Homme: 3 positives/2 recovered; Charles Mix: 3/1; Clay: 6/3; Douglas: 0/0; Hutchinson: 2/2; Turner: 5/1; and Union: 4/2.
The total number of negative tests reported from state and commercial labs is 7,378.
The number of dead remained at six.
