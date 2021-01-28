Several area counties reported new deaths related to COVID-19 in the latest updates from South Dakota and Nebraska.
The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) recorded 24 new deaths Thursday, including three in Charles Mix County (which has 18 overall), two in Bon Homme County (25) and one in both Clay (16) and Yankton (28) counties.
In Nebraska, which announced 12 new deaths late Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported one new death in Knox County (9).
Overall, the South Dakota death toll climbed to 1,763 while the Nebraska toll reached 1,917.
South Dakota reported 187 new infections Thursday with the number of active cases dropping to 3,137.
Yankton County posted four new infections along with nine new recoveries. Active cases dipped to 57, the lowest level since Sept. 15.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+2), Charles Mix (+1), Hutchinson (+3), Turner (+1) and Union (+4) in South Dakota; and Cedar (+6) and Dixon (+3) in Nebraska.
On Thursday, the University of South Dakota online portal posted 10 active cases (4 students, 6 staff), down two from Wednesday. The number of students in quarantine/isolation rose by one to 23, including two on campus (0 change).
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University posted its first COVID-19 update of the spring semester, reporting one active case (1 student).
Also on Thursday, the Yankton School District issued its weekly update, stating there were three active COVID-19 cases at Yankton High School and one case at the middle school.
Here are other South Dakota statistics for Thursday:
• Total Cases — 107,795 (+187: 134 confirmed, 53 probable);
• Active Cases — 3,137 (-101);
• Recoveries — 102,895 (+264);
• Hospitalizations — 6,264 ever hospitalized (+22); 161 currently hospitalized (0 change);
• Testing — 3,068 new tests processed; 860 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 87,884 total vaccinations (+5,863); 63,248 individuals vaccinated (+2,976).
Late Wednesday, the DHHS reported 662 new infections in Nebraska. Current hospitalizations dropped to 343, the lowest level since Oct. 23.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 2,064,238 (+662);
• Recoveries — 133,469 (+263);
• Hospitalizations — 5,756 ever hospitalized (+27); 343 currently hospitalized (-17);
• Testing — 11,531 new tests processed; 1,878 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 153,231 (+10,436).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.