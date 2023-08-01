A man was arrested Tuesday morning after trying to elude police by swimming across the Missouri River overnight.
According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department (YPD), law enforcement officers observed two people — a male and a female — walking near Second and Walnut streets and heading toward the upper deck of the Meridian Bridge at 1:17 a.m. Tuesday. The officer recognized both individuals, identifying the male as Robert Travis Reid Jr., and knew them both to have active Yankton County warrants.
As the officer approached these individuals, they both fled on foot and split up.
“Reid fled north and then back south toward the river east of the Water Treatment Plant,” the press release said. “Reid continued down the bank and into the Missouri River. Officers stood on the bank and requested Reid to come back to shore. Reid continued into the deeper water and started to swim across the river toward the Nebraska shoreline.”
Officers on the scene then requested Yankton’s Search and Rescue unit and EMS for assistance.
The officer kept an eye on Reid with flashlights and spotlights as he continued to swim, the press release said.
“Officers advised they heard Reid call out for help and lost sight of him when he was approximately 100 yards from the shoreline,” the release said.
Search and Rescue, the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, and the National Park Rangers began a search for the individual but were unable to locate him. The search was called off at approximately 3:54 a.m. and was expected to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
However, at 8:40 a.m., “a report of a dirty male wearing only dark-colored boxers walking along Highway 81 in South Yankton was reported,” the press release said. “A City of Yankton Officer in an unmarked patrol car noticed Reid walking westbound on 898 Road and 557th Avenue in Nebraska. This was reported to Cedar County. Cedar County Sheriff, Nebraska Game Fish and Parks and the National Parks Service made contact with Reid and took him into custody without incident.”
The female suspect was not captured, and her whereabouts are unknown.
The Yankton Police Department was assisted by the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Yankton County EMS, Yankton County Search and Rescue, South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Game Fish and Parks and the National Parks Service.
