Man Arrested
A man was arrested Tuesday morning after trying to elude police by swimming across the Missouri River overnight.

According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department (YPD), law enforcement officers observed two people — a male and a female — walking near Second and Walnut streets and heading toward the upper deck of the Meridian Bridge at 1:17 a.m. Tuesday. The officer recognized both individuals, identifying the male as Robert Travis Reid Jr., and knew them both to have active Yankton County warrants.

Larry Skow

Well some Yankton drug dealer lost a steady customer for a while

