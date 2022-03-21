RAPID CITY — The 2022 South Dakota State Visual Arts competition took place in Rapid City March 17-19.
Local place winners at the event are listed below:
CRAFTS
• Class A 3RD PLACE — Grace Norling, Beresford High School;
DIGITAL MEDIA/GRAPHIC DESIGN
• Class A 3RD PLACE — Marshall Lyle, Beresford High School;
• Class A CHAMPION — Olivia Anderson, Parker;
• Class B RUNNER-UP — Kate Teunissen, Alcester-Hudson;
DRAWING (COLORED)
• Class A RUNNER-UP — Rachel Becker, Parker;
FUNCTIONAL CERAMICS
• Class A RUNNER-UP — Josie Leberman, Parker;
• Class A CHAMPION — Kelsie Knutson, Beresford;
MIXED MEDIA
• Class A CHAMPION — Anthony Anderson, Parker;
PAINTING (OIL AND ACRYLIC)
• Class A 3RD PLACE — Lanie Kaas, Parker;
• Class A CHAMPION — Addy Wills, Beresford;
PAINTING (WATERCOLOR)
• Class A RUNNER-UP — Addy Wills, Beresford;
PHOTOGRAPHY
• Class A CHAMPION — Bogdan Maruskevych, Parker;
PRINT MAKING
• Class A 3RD PLACE — Rylie Hoerner, Vermillion;
THREE-DIMENSIONAL (3D)
• Class AA 3RD PLACE — Arturo Alonso Tenorio, Yankton;
• Class A 3RD PLACE — Keely Merrigan, Beresford;
TRADITIONAL CULTURE ART
• Class AA CHAMPION — Arturo Alonso Tenorio, Yankton;
• Class A RUNNER-UP — Derek Maas, Beresford;
• Class A CHAMPION — Stella Postma, Parker.
BEST IN SHOW AWARD
The Best in Show award is awarded to one entry in each class, regardless of category, with the highest ranking from the State Gallery judges.
• This year’s Class A BEST IN SHOW, with 200 out of 210 possible points in the Mixed Media category, is Anthony Anderson from Parker High School.
OVERALL TEAM CHAMPION AWARD
The Overall Team Champion Award is awarded to one school in each class that accumulates the most sweepstakes points across all State Gallery categories.
Class B — 1, Northwestern (Coach: Jennifer Schell); 2, Mt. Vernon (Coach: Dana Schuldt)
Class A — 1, Parker (Coach Dave Fuller); 2, Aberdeen Roncalli (Coach: Amy Heinz)
Class AA — 1, Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School (Coaches: Lisa Dresch and Erin Nguyen); 2, Sioux Falls Jefferson High School (Coach: Brit Carmany
