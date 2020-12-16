The Lewis & Clark Theatre Company is hosting auditions for its February show, “Four Weddings & an Elvis!” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, and Monday, Dec. 21, auditions will be held at the Dakota Theatre (328 Walnut Street, Yankton).
“Four Weddings & an Elvis” will run Feb. 11-14 & 18-21. There are roles available for men & women of various ages. Call 665-4711 or message the LCTC on Facebook for more information.
The synopsis of “Four Weddings & an Elvis” is: “Sandy, the four-times-married, three-times-divorced owner of a wedding chapel in Las Vegas, has certainly seen her fair share of matrimonies! In the hilarious ‘Four Weddings and an Elvis,’ we witness four of her most interesting: Bev and Stan, who are getting married as revenge on their exes; Vanessa and Bryce, two arrogant former Hollywood stars who are tying the knot as a publicity ploy; and Martin and Fiona, a gentle postal-worker and a tough ex-con trying to get married before the police arrive! However, the final wedding is the quirkiest of all: Sandy’s fifth and (hopefully) final wedding, which reveals an unexpected twist! Of course, this play about revenge, fame and love wouldn’t be complete without an appearance by The King himself!”
