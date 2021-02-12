Livestock producers are taking additional measures during the current prolonged subzero weather, which this weekend could bring wind chill temperatures of -45 degrees.
The bitter cold produces even more stress for farmers and ranchers during lambing and calving, according to South Dakota and Nebraska livestock specialists.
Dr. Dusty Oedekoven, the South Dakota state veterinarian, said producers are generally well prepared even during conditions such as these.
“In general, extreme cold weather can be a challenge for livestock producers, particularly during lambing or calving,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “However, most experienced producers understand the need to provide extra energy with good nutrition, bedding and protection from the wind. Livestock are generally well acclimated to the cold by this time of year, but will certainly benefit from extra attention to those areas.”
The situation remains pretty good in northeast Nebraska, according to beef systems Extension Educator Ben Beckman. Based in Hartington, he serves Antelope, Cedar, Knox, Madison and Pierce counties.
The northeast region didn’t get hit with the same amount of snow — 12-15 inches — that hit the Omaha and Lincoln areas last month, Beckman said.
“I’d say the heavy snow has stayed south of us for the most part, but it’s definitely been enough around Hartington to limit grazing opportunities,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “Prior to the snow, there were still a number of producers taking advantage of open corn stalks.”
On Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued two advisories for the Yankton region through Tuesday morning.
The NWS issued a wind chill advisory, for wind chill temperatures as low as -25 degrees, from midnight Friday to noon Saturday. A wind chill watch, for wind chill temperatures as low as -45 degrees, has been issued from Saturday evening through Tuesday morning. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Producers need to take measures meeting their livestock’s additional needs during this bitter cold, Beckman said.
“In general, give animals plenty of high-quality feed,” he said. “And watch the energy demands. If you can limit exposure in any way, such as wind breaks and sheds, that is huge. Make sure to keep waters open. Thirsty cows are a lot harder to spot in the winter than summer.”
In addition, Beckman advises that producers check their bulls for frostbite on scrotums which could impact breeding later on. Providing bedding for them to lay on at night will help, followed by checking later to make sure nothing was hurt.
“A breeding soundness exam before breeding season is always a good idea, but (it) might be really important to catch damage you missed,” he said.
Besides needing adequate shelter, livestock require more feed to handle the increased nutritional demands during cold weather, Beckman said.
“Cold temperatures are not fun for producers or our animals to deal with,” he said. “Most producers have been through cold snaps before and are aware of the challenges they present: frozen water sources, increased feed requirements and keeping a closer eye on the herd to make sure nothing goes awry.”
For the cattle producer, the key lies in properly understanding the available resources and the needed nutrient adjustments during a time of increased demand, Beckman said.
“Cattle in general do pretty well with cold temperatures, especially if they are carrying average condition, their winter coat has developed and there is no moisture they have to deal with,” he said.
An average-conditioned cow with a dry winter coat of 0.7-1.0 inch doesn’t normally see an increase in energy need until the temperature drops below 32° F, Beckman said. Studies have shown that, for each degree of cold stress a cow faces, they increase their energy requirements by 1%, he said.
In some circumstances, a cow cannot physically eat enough hay to meet her energy need, he said. In that case, a better option would be to provide higher-energy hay, like alfalfa, or give free choice to the grass hay with a high energy supplement, he added.
Prolonged winter cold has some fairly obvious effects on cattle of all ages, according to Dr. Russ Daly, a South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension veterinarian.
“Cattle producers calving early on the Northern Plains are familiar with frostbite that nips ear margins and tail tips in baby calves,” he said. “But all cattle are affected by the increased nutritional demands inflicted by prolonged cold temperatures.”
It’s important to ensure cattle and any other livestock being pastured in exposed areas have adequate access to shelter to escape the wind and cold, Daley said.
New weather monitoring tools can help producers make adjustments for their herds, according to Taylor Grussing, a former Extension specialist at the Mitchell regional center.
• The Cold Advisory for Newborn Livestock (CANL) forecast at the Aberdeen National Weather Service website can be a useful tool for livestock producers when preparing for new newborn calves, in particular in the first 24 hours after birth.
When viewing CANL, producers will see a six-category scale which was developed to identify the risk of hazardous conditions for newborn livestock, ranging from none (green color) to extreme (red color).
• Livestock Stress Tool: South Dakota Mesonet and SDSU Extension teamed up to create this tool. It uses data collected from Mesonet sites across South Dakota to provide different measures of livestock environmental stress on both newborn and adult animals.
Cattlemen are encouraged to use the Livestock Stress Tool to monitor environmental stress forecasts for the next 48 to 72 hours for any Mesonet station.
Other important resources and practices include sorting, windbreaks, bedding and barns, Grussing said.
During cold weather, forage and water are also important for livestock, she said.
“Feed them as much forage as they’ll eat!” she said. “When cold weather hits, voluntary feed intake goes up and they will eat more to keep warm. If the forecasted weather will last more than 24 hours, start increasing availability 24 hours early and continue until the frigid temps have passed.”
Also, maintain adequate water supplies, she said.
“Check water sources. If tank heaters are on, make sure they are functioning properly and propane levels are full before wind hits,” she said. “Cattle will likely not consume as much water as normal, but having some available during the cold spell will help with feed intake.”
She also recommends increased calf checks, with extra colostrum and calf arming boxes on hand to help warm up chilled or weak calves. In addition, producers should have generators and heaters on hand and strategically-placed hay close to animals.
Also, practice personal safety when caring for livestock in adverse conditions.
“South Dakota has been experiencing mild winter temperatures. However, a cold weather snap is upon us,” Grussing said. “Even cattlemen who have experience calving in these conditions may benefit from a review of recommendations as the calving season continues.”
