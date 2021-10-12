ROCS, the Rural Office of Community Services, is seeking volunteers to assist with income tax preparation for the upcoming tax season.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA) provides an important service to low- and middle-income taxpayers. Services are provided for 20 counties within south central and southeastern, South Dakota. Main VITA program locations are in Wagner, Lake Andes, Yankton and Mitchell, and volunteers are welcome at all these locations.
Becoming a VITA volunteer is a challenging and rewarding way to make a difference in your community.
Potential volunteers do not need to have any prior tax preparation knowledge. Volunteer tax preparers will be provided with free extensive training by experienced tax preparation professionals. Training is available online as well as in-person to ensure that volunteer tax preparers have all the tools they need to successfully assist with this program. The use of site computers and workspaces will be provided. Training will be administered in December and January in preparation of VITA services being available Feb. 1.
Volunteer tax preparers should have adequate computer skills, be detail-oriented and excellent customer service.
Contact VITA Site Coordinator Darci Bultje at dbultje@rocsinc.org for more information or visit ROCSINC.ORG.
