100 Years Ago
Sunday, June 13, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 13, 1945
• Francis Shaw, who farms the Rose Anderson place west of Lakeport, was in Yankton yesterday with three “breed” coyotes which he turned over to the county auditor’s office for the bounty. The three were from a litter of five which Shaw captured on the farm, keeping two, one for himself and one for neighbor to domesticate and train as watchdogs.
• Mayor Carl G. Wallbaum announced today that with the advent of warm weather, the Tripp Park Swimming Pool will be opened tomorrow.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, June 13, 1970
• Dr. Norman Benson, president of the Yankton Board of Education, today announced the selection of Maurice M. Haugland of Wagner as superintendent of the Yankton Public School System to succeed Supt. T.B. Barnard, who resigned to go to Pipestone, Minn.
• Because of the possibility that all hotels and motels may be filled up in Yankton during the Odd Fellows Grand Lodge being held here June 14-19, Yankton residents who have rooms they would be willing to rent in private homes for a few days are asked to contact the Yankton Chamber of Commerce Hotel Charles Gurney.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 13, 1995
• Yankton City commissioners are supporting replacement of the Meridian Bridge with a four-lane bridge. At their Monday night meeting, commissioners passed a resolution to support the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee efforts for the construction of a new bridge at the south end of Broadway to cross the Missouri River to South Yankton.
• A section of Mulberry Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today as the Yankton Community Traffic Safety Committee presents a mock accident for Yankton High School driver’s education students.
