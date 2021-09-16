100 Years Ago
Saturday, September 17, 1921
• For the first time in 15 years, according to old timers, five days of relentless rain have made a failure of the South Dakota state fair in spite of the finest exhibits in years. The grounds were great lakes, and concessions lost heavily. The attendance dropped to a fifth of normal, and the fish exhibit was the only one that succeeded in the fair.
• Jens Svith, the contracting architect who is remodeling the front of the County jail, has left a circle over the main entrance for a clock. Mr. Svith says the dial of the clock will not read for daily time, but will read 10 days, 30 days, 60 days, 6 months and a year.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 17, 1946
• An electric storm Friday morning resulted in damage to the Basil Hawk residence, 6½ miles west of Lake Andes. Lightning struck the porch but the fire was extinguished by the family before serious damage was done. This was coincidental as the previous storm Sunday evening had struck the Mat Flaherty barn one-half mile east of the Hawk house.
• The 75th anniversary of the Congregational church in Springfield will be observed in a two-day festival on Sept. 22-23, according to Rev. Samuel Cushing, pastor. The church was organized on Nov. 4, 1871, with Rev. Joseph Ward of Yankton at hand to preach the first sermon.
50 Years Ago
Friday, September 17, 1971
• Steve Pelot, a Little All-America fullback last season for the University of South Dakota, has been named to receive the first Dr. John B. Van Why Memorial Award. Presentation of the trophy, honoring the long-time USD physical educator and avid Coyote supporter, will be made at half-time of Saturday’s game with Idaho State University.
• Groundbreaking for a new church home for St. Vincent’s Roman Catholic parish and the Newman Center for the University of South Dakota at Springfield was Wednesday afternoon here. The new church will contain about 8,000 square feet of interior area and will include both a chapel and Newman Center-CCD meeting areas. It will be west of the USD-S campus.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 17, 1996
• Yankton’s new middle school is taking shape. The remodeling of the old high school is coming to a close, and the middle school will be moving in over the Christmas break, although only the seventh and eighth grades will be transferring over. Activity-wise and size-wise, the new facility will be among the best in the state.
• South Dakota’s Children’s Specialty Clinics are offering free blood tests to people who have relatives with Type 1 diabetes as part of a nationwide clinical study to determine if taking insulin capsules can prevent or delay diabetes.
