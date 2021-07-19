100 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 20, 1921
• There was a considerable drop in the stage of the river here during last night and it was still going down at a good rate today. This afternoon it stood at an elevation of 61.4.
• J.M. Brander, agricultural agent for Yankton County, delivered an address at the Summer School assembly yesterday morning on the subject of “Agricultural Training in the Schools.”
75 Years Ago
Saturday, July 20, 1946
• Representatives of the Federal Bureau of Reclamation and Federal Power Commission will be among the distinguished guests of the Yankton Chamber of Commerce at the dinner to be given here on Monday evening, June 29, and will go with the caravan from July 30, to attend the ground-breaking ceremony at the Fort Randall dam site on the afternoon of the 29th.
• Rising costs of food which have hounded housewives for some weeks caught up with the “man in the street” in Yankton this week, as restaurants in the city boosted their prices on many items of food and drug store fountains raised the ante on ice cream and luncheon prices.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 20, 1971
• On the second anniversary of man’s first moon landing, countdown has begun for the fourth American expedition to the lunar surface. The Apollo 15 launch team is aiming for a blastoff next Monday, and is currently feeding electricity to the rocket’s three stages in preparation.
• A free vision testing clinic for children ages three and above will take place at the City Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow. Refreshments will be served by the Yankton Lions Club and several public health and school nurses will be helping with the clinic.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, July 20, 1996
• Hans Christian Anderson’s fairy tales will be seen in a new dimension at the 1996 Danish Days in Viborg this weekend. Part of the celebration will include regular story times, as well as entertainment and a dance.
• Gayville is celebrating their annual Hay Days this weekend, which began Friday. A parade will lead off the festivities, with a pedal pull, dunk tank, tug-of-war and softball tournament in the days to follow.
