Grave: Commission Needs ‘New Perspective’

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a seven-part series profiling the candidates for Yankton City Commission. Early voting started March 22; Election Day is April 13.
———
NAME: Michael Grave
FAMILY: Valeri, Max, Marshall
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: BS Mechanical Engineering, MBA/Operator Lewis & Clark Resort
ANY GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Convention & Visitors Bureau Advisory Board, Visitor Industry Alliance Board
———
• Why are you running?
I’m running for City Commission because I feel that the commission needs a new perspective on how its decisions impact its businesses and community members — not only inside city limits but outside, as well. The impacts of decisions are not just felt by residents of the city but also by the whole Yankton community. In April, I didn’t live inside city limits, which gave me no voice when the commission closed the city, when COVID-19 wasn’t here yet because it was what everyone else was doing. The commission extended the shutdown only to lift it the same week when Gov. Noem said we weren’t closing down businesses in this state. This decision affected many that live and have businesses outside the city.
• How would you assess the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what should be done from here?
I feel the commission handled COVID poorly with knee-jerk reactions to situations without looking at data or looking ahead to the consequences of its decisions. The mask mandate was implemented when COVID cases had already started to decline; it was also just one week after they had agreed to NOT do a mandate and instead work on an informational campaign. They held an emergency meeting to ram through the mandate and not allow public comment. The Health Board cited studies that were not scientific and actually proved that masks were ineffective. The commission started the month of February proposing to extend the mask mandate through May even though we had zero cases in the hospital (which, supposedly, is why they implemented it in the first place).
• What non-disaster related projects do you feel should be pursued over the next few years? Why?
I think pursuing more options for young children to get out and play/learn is very important. These options are really important, especially in the winter months. And it was a major mistake that was made this year. I think one of the most overlooked failures of society and the commission is the effect the decisions of closure have had on our children. Kids are required to wear masks, not allowing them to learn facial expressions and connect with others. We have closed the pool, schools, libraries, gyms, playgrounds, etc. How are youth supposed to develop both mentally and physically if we shut them off from any outlets for learning and activities?
• What will some of the biggest budgetary concerns be for 2022?
How the waterpark cash flows: Will it run as a business and pay off the building costs? Allowing a refund, to the taxpayer? A friend referred to Yankton as the Yankton Metropolitan Center, due to how many people Yankton draws from Sioux Falls, Omaha, etc. I used to think it was funny. Now, I believe it has a lot of merit. I think Yankton can be a destination for not only tourism but also business. We have a great community, and selling our outdoor recreation and lifestyle to tourists and potential businesses can provide Yankton the ability to have businesses in all areas of the economy. Expanding our breadth of businesses can provide an added level of stability to an economy during both booms and recessions.
• Additional thoughts?
I love Yankton, the community and the lake area and want this town and community to grow and prosper. I want our City Commission to take the time to understand the data and all points of view on issues before rushing to decisions. Most importantly, I want our city and its leadership to recognize its role in protecting all citizens’ rights of liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.