YSD Seeks Space For New Facility
Yankton School District (YSD) administrators are looking to land on the right property for the Early Childhood Education Center, which could begin construction as early as next spring.

Planning for the facility goes as far back as 2021 when a YSD-created committee met with architects from Koch Hazard of Sioux Falls and Wold of Minnesota as part of a facilities survey of the school district. The project culminated in a proposal to the Yankton School Board to approve a proposed facilities plan, which it did this spring.

