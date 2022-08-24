YSD Seeks Space For New Facility

Yankton School District (YSD) administrators are looking to land on the right property for the Early Childhood Education Center, which could begin construction as early as next spring.
Planning for the facility goes as far back as 2021 when a YSD-created committee met with architects from Koch Hazard of Sioux Falls and Wold of Minnesota as part of a facilities survey of the school district. The project culminated in a proposal to the Yankton School Board to approve a proposed facilities plan, which it did this spring.
At that time, a group of facilities committee members broke off into a smaller task force to begin examining existing options for land in Yankton, YSD Business Manager Jason Bietz told the Press & Dakotan.
“We looked at (more than) 25 different properties around Yankton,” Bietz said. “We worked with Planning & Development District III, we developed some criteria and District III helped us evaluate these land options.”
Price was not set in the initial criteria because some of the land under consideration is not currently being marketed for sale by property owners, he said.
“We would just literally drive up and down and said, ‘OK, there’s a plot of ground. Who owns that? Could that fit our needs?’” Bietz said. “You analyze it and, if it potentially meets our needs, (we) put it though a (set of) selection criteria.”
Those criteria were developed by the architects and District III and include site grade, terrain, proximity to infrastructure — including water, sewer, electric and storm sewer — and runoff, he said.
“We ran those 25-plus properties through the criteria and came up with a scoring system,” Bietz said. “Then, we started examining the highest scoring properties and their potential availability as far as asking price and value.”
Over the course of the next few months, the list went from 25 properties to six, and it was then pared down further to three potential properties after a review by the architects.
“That’s where it stands now. We’ve identified three potential properties that we think would be a good possibility for a future early childhood facility,” Bietz said. “That’s not to say that the other three are off the table, but we have three we think are very viable and are going to pursue.”
When the three sites were identified, the search committee brought that information to the Yankton School Board’s August meeting for discussion in executive session. After the session, the school board unanimously approved a motion to authorize the superintendent, the business manager and the school attorney to negotiate land acquisition options for a future early childhood facility, subject to school board final approval.
Part of the next step will involve confirming the availability of the parcels in question and what might be involved in acquiring each one, he said.
The other part includes determining layout of the proposed structure. A single-story structure would likely require a 16-acre site to appropriately accommodate walkways, traffic, parking and room for expansion. A two-story structure might only require 12 acres, Bietz said.
The facilities committee decided that a two-story structure had more advantages, including a smaller footprint for young children to navigate, less roof area to maintain and less utility loss and less vertical space to heat and cool, he said.
“But you can’t decide what to build until you know what you are building on,” Bietz said. “As land (options) begin to come into focus, we’re going to start assembling a design team, which will be comprised of school personnel, administrators, a couple of board members, teachers and staff to get into the nuts and bolts of starting to lay out design concepts.”
Once the land acquisition is finalized, the school district can finalize plans for the structure, he said.
Bietz said the committee may have options for the school board by its September meeting or possibly sooner in a special school board meeting, if necessary.
“I sure hope we can get it wrapped up within the next 30-45 days because then our design team can start to talk about specifics and start to design not only the physical structure, but also the ingress and egress of the site,” Bietz said, noting that there could be site development needs or zoning needs, too. “We’ll go through the design process this fall, then the bid process will start, hopefully, (around) Christmas, moving into the contract phase, and being able to start breaking ground later this spring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.