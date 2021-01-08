Yankton County citizens will have the opportunity to hear from and submit questions to their District 18 legislators at two Legislative Cracker Barrels sponsored by the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee.
The dates for the 2021 Cracker Barrels will be:
• Saturday, January 30
• Saturday, February 27
Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, the Cracker Barrels be held via Facebook Live beginning at 10 a.m. both days. This is a facilitated event. Questions may be submitted prior to each event to Marissa Terca at marissa@yanktonsd.com, by calling the chamber prior to the events 605-665-3636, or you may log on to the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and submit your questions during the live presentation.
Cracker Barrels are held during the South Dakota State Legislative session. This event is an opportunity to ask questions and join in discussions that affect businesses with the District 18 legislators: Sen. Jean Hunhoff, Rep. Ryan Cwach and Rep. Mike Stevens.
For more information, contact the Chamber at (605) 665-3636 or www.yanktonsd.com.
