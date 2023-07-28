Running For Jen

As Rik Zortman finished his two-mile run earlier this month in support of a Gayville cancer patient, he literally saw a sign of his son, Armstrong, who died at age 3.
“As I finished my route near the (Gayville-Volin) school, I looked up and saw the street sign at the end of the block. It said, ‘Armstrong Street,’” he said.
“I didn’t know there was such a street when I was invited to Gayville. I didn’t plan to end my run on that street when I mapped the route. But I couldn’t have planned it any better.”
Zortman, formerly of Yankton, now lives in Iowa. Armstrong, the youngest of his five children, was diagnosed with brain cancer and underwent numerous medical treatments. The boy died of a seizure in April 2009, a month short of his fourth birthday.
Zortman began running as a form of release for his grief. He turned his passion for running into a tribute for those suffering from cancer or other illnesses. He has since run in 22 states, charting routes using a GPS tracker to spell out the name of the designated person.
“I became known as the ‘human Etch-a-Sketch,’” he said, referring to the toy where pictures can be created on the silver board by using knobs. “In 2019, I got a trademark on the name, which made it official.”
He has not only paid tribute to the honoree of each run, but he has also raised visibility about the diseases and has raised about $50,000 for medical causes.
While in Yankton recently, Zortman ran for young 3-year-old Maverick Biel, who suffers severe brain bleeds, and the late Kipp Kinsley, who died of sudden cardiac arrest at age 23. By coming to Yankton, he made his first run in a community starting with the letter “Y.”
For the respective runs, he spelled out “MAVERICK” and “KIPP” on a route created with his GPS tracker.
He then made the 10-mile trek to Gayville for his next run honoring courage.
REACHING OUT
A friend, Allison Brown of Gayville, invited Zortman to run in the Yankton County town of 400 residents for local teacher Jen Rice, who has battled cancer for more than five years. Rice recently entered a private hospice facility in Sioux Falls where she remains, according to a family member.
Zortman’s run provided moral support but wasn’t used as a fundraiser.
Brown and Zortman became friends when he lived in Yankton, and they remain connected on Facebook. She has followed his running for others and remains grateful he decided to make the Gayville run.
“It’s just nice that he came back to this area,” she said. “He does all of these (runs) on his own with no funding from others. He does it from the goodness of his heart.”
Rice’s daughter, Meghan Hinton, said the event didn’t surprise her or the rest of the family.
“Gayville and the surrounding communities have been nothing but supportive throughout my mom’s entire journey,” Hinton said. “(That care has been shown) whether it be through fundraising, meal trains, visits, prayers and stepping in to make sure every single person in our immediate family knows they are loved and supported on a daily basis.”
“There is nothing better than small-town love,” she added.
As he prepared for his late afternoon run in Gayville, Zortman was joined by Rice’s supporters. They not only cheered him on, but they also joined him on the two-mile route that spelled out “JEN” on the GPS tracker.
“I have had some people run with me, but this is the first time I’ve had people ride with me on bicycles,” he said, referring to a group of women who preferred pedal power.
The afternoon was hot, and Zortman joked he didn’t know how things would turn out even on a relatively short route.
“We may jog, we may walk, we may crawl,” he said, flashing a grin.
However, he turned stone-faced and serious as he checked his GPS and ensured all details were in place for a smooth run.
Besides “Armstrong,” the Gayville run contained other significance. “The name ‘Jen’ was the first one I ever did, and this is now the fourth time I’ve run that name,” he said.
HONORING A FRIEND
Gayville resident Cheri Buffington rode one of the bikes, cutting across town to cheer on the runners at each junction and turn.
“Jen is one of my best friends. We have such a good relationship that goes back to since she and (husband) Tom and their family have been here,” she said. “Their daughter, Meghan, was in my son’s class, as well. When Allison let me know about this, I had to be here for it.”
Buffington spoke with admiration about Jen Rice’s grit in the face of tremendous adversity over a long period of time.
“Jen has had Stage 4 cancer for 5 1/2 years. She has fought the warrior fight and has done a great job,” Buffington said. “Jen taught (in the Gayville-Volin schools) all the way up to last year. She was the middle school math teacher, an English teacher and, at one point, the librarian.”
A GoFundMe account has been started for Rice to meet expenses not covered by insurance, Buffington said.
“The important thing is that Jen receives full-time care in an environment where the family can spend time with her and she gets the things she deserves as she finishes her life,” she added.
Buffington sees the community support as its way of giving thanks for Rice’s special attention for her students.
“Jen is a very loved teacher. It takes a special person to enjoy teaching junior high age students and to touch their lives. She chose to stay in that area of teaching,” her friend said.
“She has always been a champion of kids who are kind of on the fringe, the kids who are struggling, whether socially or in the classroom. She has developed great relationships with her students and continued it even after she was done teaching. She has been their friend, also.”
Larry Buffington, Cheri’s husband, worked with Rice in the Gayville-Volin schools as a teacher and coach. The “JEN” run was followed up with a run spelling out “BUFF” in honor of his recent retirement.
“I have literally been involved in education my entire life, and Jenny Rice is one of the most dedicated and compassionate educators I have had the pleasure of working with,” he said.
“It’s really appropriate that this run ends on the street in front of the school, because it has been very near and dear to her.”
LIVES FOREVER CHANGED
Rice’s world forever changed in February 2018 when, at age 45, she was diagnosed with Stage 4B metastatic endocervical adenocarcinoma.
“With the diagnosis being grim and only given months to live, she decided to face her disease head-on and begin her courageous fight,” Hinton said.
“From February 2018 through August 2022, Jenny has received multiple treatments that have prolonged her life and given her a chance to witness many amazing milestones.”
Rice continued teaching and assisting with volleyball, student council and the school.
“The school and the students always gave her a sense of purpose, and she always felt supported and loved,” Hinton said.
With her unwavering fight to survive, Rice has experienced a number of her children’s milestones.
“Throughout the last five years, she watched her youngest son, Grayson, grow into a young man, transitioning from middle school into high school. He now stands taller than everyone in the family,” Hinton said.
“She was able to see her middle son, Grant, graduate with his bachelor’s — and most recently, his master’s — degree from the University of Sioux Falls. She was able to attend (my) wedding and also witness the birth of the two youngest grandchildren.”
In addition, Tom and Jen Rice celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary.
“Milestones that she was never promised but so grateful to be able to witness,” Hinton added.
Last September, Rice was informed her treatments were not preventing the cancer’s spread and there were no other options.
“With emotions at an all-time high, Jenny entered Avera’s home hospice care. She decided to focus her time on family and friends. She decided to take a step back from her full-time teaching career that she dearly loved,” Hinton said.
“As a family, we cannot say enough great things about the people in the district she worked for. They made her transition bearable and provided peace to her heart.”
Rice relies heavily on her Christian faith and has turned her worries over to God, Hinton said, quoting Philippians 4:6-7.
“If there is anything Jenny could say to anyone, it would be: God keeps His promises,” Hinton said. “That is not to say that she is never anxious, but she is more at peace than she could have ever imagined. Because she knows this to be true, she also knows that His promise for eternal life through Him is true.”
Rice has always remained determined to make the most of each day, Hinton said.
“Our time here is limited. Try to make the best of it,” the daughter said. “Love fiercely, even if it means it’s hard to let go. We’ll be together, God promised.”
Zortman said he continues seeing signs of Armstrong in daily life and believes it’s no coincidence. Besides the Gayville street sign, Rik has come across things like finding an item containing his son’s birth year or hearing Armstrong’s favorite song on the radio while driving to his recent Yankton run.
“Armstrong is with me every time I run. Some days I see a sign, other days I don’t,” Rik said.
“He would have turned 18 this year and graduated from high school. I always think about him, and he’s part of my life every single day.”
