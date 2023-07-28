Running For Jen
Rik Zortman stands in the foreground as he prepares for his Gayville run in support of a local woman with cancer. His T-shirt contains the name of his website honoring his late son, Armstrong. 

 Randy Dockendorf/P&D

As Rik Zortman finished his two-mile run earlier this month in support of a Gayville cancer patient, he literally saw a sign of his son, Armstrong, who died at age 3.

“As I finished my route near the (Gayville-Volin) school, I looked up and saw the street sign at the end of the block. It said, ‘Armstrong Street,’” he said.

