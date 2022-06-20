Adults and teens are welcome to come and create fun seashell jewelry at the Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, on Tuesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. at the library.
Registration is required for this free event. The library will be collecting cereal donations for the Contact Center in place of a fee.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.