A Neighborly Boost For A Park Plan

A push to revitalize Westside Park got a huge boost Friday thanks to a neighbor’s upcoming anniversary.
During a short ceremony at Westside Park, an audience of city officials, Avera representatives and the park’s resident waterfowl saw Avera Health present the City of Yankton with a $200,000 donation meant to help update some of the park’s amenities. This comes at a time when the city has begun working on a master plan for the park that is expected to span the next couple of decades.
Doug Ekeren, regional president and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH), said the hospital will be celebrating a major milestone in the coming year and officials wanted to find a way to give back to the community that it calls home.
“Avera Sacred Heart Hospital’s 125th anniversary is in November 2022,” he said. “We were looking for a project in the community to show our thanks for the support we have had.”
With the hospital being right across the street from Westside Park, he said helping in its revitalization was a natural choice.
“Every kid in Yankton knows this as ‘The Duck Pond,’” he said. “We know that there’s a need to have this rehabbed a bit, so we’re happy to make a donation to help in that (for) future users of this park. Obviously, it’s located outside the front door of the hospital. We know we have lots of staff, family and visitors who use the park. … This will insure we’ve got ADA accessibility and keep the island and the park in good shape.”
Ekeren said they’ve been working with city officials to focus on replacing the bridge that crosses the pond to the park’s island, fixing stability issues on the island and revitalizing the pond itself.
Mayor Stephanie Moser said the city is thankful for the donation to a public space that has been a big part of Yankton’s history.
“This park has been an icon in Yankton for years,” she said.” I’ve looked back and seen black-and-white photos of people being down here and using this park. With a donation like this, it allows us to continue to have this park available for visitors and city residents for years to come.”
Yankton Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson said city officials started working with the public on a master plan for the park’s future in 2019 as plans came together for the Dakota Territorial Museum to begin removing its buildings from the site.
“We sat through those meetings and took a lot of input in,” he said. “What we heard is people like the park the way it is, but there were a few little tweaks that we could make to make it even better for people.”
Some improvements have already been implemented or are in the process of coming to fruition. Earlier this year, the Born Learning Trail opened to park goers and a $90,000 Land Water Conservation Fund grant has been approved for updating the park’s playground equipment, a project Larson said will start this fall and be finished by next summer.
Larson said the Avera donation will help on the island and pond improvements that were also a part of the master plan.
“This is what the park needed because it’s a struggle for the city to find public dollars to do all of these improvements,” he said. “This donation really helps us get a long way down the road on that master plan.”
He said work would ideally commence in the coming months with a goal of finishing ahead of ASHH’s 125th anniversary.
“We would like to start this fall and do what we can,” he said. “We’re always at the mercy of contractors, supplies and those types of things, but we’re going to push really hard to have the island, the well and the bridge done next summer so, when we get to the 125th celebration for Avera, they can bring people over here and show them what their legacy gift is here in the park.”
And Avera Health’s donation only seems to be the beginning of plans on the part of private donors to help in the park’s revitalization.
Earlier this week, the Yankton City Commission approved a professional services agreement with Stockwell Engineers, Inc. of Yankton for a Westside Park concept plan so city officials could have solid estimates for proposed improvements.
“Part of the vision was having a meditative garden in the park,” Larson said. “We had a private donor step forward — a name that’s been in the community for years and years and years —who would like to do a project and (wondered) what did the city have to fund, so to speak, so we talked through that. … The donor is interested in a sundial and a meditative garden, and that fit with what we were doing at Westside Park.”
He said he is unsure of a timeline for an announcement of the donor and the amount, but that this was part of the reason for the city pursuing the concept plan.
Meanwhile, Larson said the city has been approached by yet another potential donor about further Westside Park improvements, but his department has not been contacted with further details at this time.
