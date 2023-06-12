CROFTON, Neb. — Enjoy National Marina Days, a summerlong celebration, on June 17 at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area near Crofton.
From 2-4 p.m., plans will be unveiled in an open house at the marina courtyard for the proposed improvements at Weigand Marina. The plans also will be available at https://confluence.mysocialpinpoint.com/weigand-marina.
